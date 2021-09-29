Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

