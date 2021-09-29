The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £190 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £190 ($248.24) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £166.54 ($217.58).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £153.35 ($200.35) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £117 ($152.86) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -368.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of £141.37.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

