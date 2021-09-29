State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 789 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $607.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

