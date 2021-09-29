State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,120 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

BOOM opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.32 million, a P/E ratio of 267.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

