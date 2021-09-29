State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,426 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of LRN opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.