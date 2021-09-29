Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post $1.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.84. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

