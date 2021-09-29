EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 134,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in EMCOR Group by 400.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 71,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,552 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

