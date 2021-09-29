SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of SIGA Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.64. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

