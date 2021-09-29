G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,114 shares.The stock last traded at $21.43 and had previously closed at $21.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

