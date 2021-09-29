Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,059,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,264,598.04.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

CNQ stock opened at C$45.60 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market cap of C$53.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.