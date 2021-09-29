Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Thomas Credland Sells 22,600 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$102,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,536,170.

Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$4.53 on Wednesday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.44 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$788.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.09.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

