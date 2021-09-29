Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 19,620 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Studio City International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,902,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Studio City International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Studio City International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.