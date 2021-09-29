Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Sells 16,325 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

US Foods stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.56 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

