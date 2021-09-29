ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

