Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Down to $35.26

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $34.27. Rafael shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 4,461 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $630.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Rafael news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 122.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

