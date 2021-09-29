NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8,408.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,408 ($109.85) and last traded at GBX 8,304 ($108.49), with a volume of 80433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,080 ($105.57).

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,114.29 ($106.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,992.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,979.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

