Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer Sells C$520,000.00 in Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer Ralf Dujardin sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,500.
Shares of Imaflex stock opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.84 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. Imaflex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35.
