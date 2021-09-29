Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer Sells C$520,000.00 in Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Senior Officer Ralf Dujardin sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,500.

Shares of Imaflex stock opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.84 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. Imaflex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

