State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,838 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Model N worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NYSE MODN opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

