Citigroup Inc. Acquires 23,275 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.