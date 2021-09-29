Citigroup Inc. Sells 511,274 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 86.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after buying an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,498,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.