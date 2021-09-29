Citigroup Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Digital Turbine worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

