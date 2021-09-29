Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after acquiring an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 264,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 185,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

