Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 102.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

