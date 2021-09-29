Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

MEG stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

