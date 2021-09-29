EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average is $163.80.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.