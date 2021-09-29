Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,414 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

