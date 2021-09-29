Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 242,260 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 46.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.