Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.27. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,950 shares of company stock worth $145,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

