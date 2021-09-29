Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSTM opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.08 million, a PE ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

