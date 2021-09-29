Swiss National Bank Has $1.53 Million Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TARO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.