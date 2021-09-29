Volkswagen (VOW3) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €308.00 ($362.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €301.00 ($354.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/17/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($278.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/24/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €309.00 ($363.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/13/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/11/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €295.00 ($347.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/4/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/2/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €190.00 ($223.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €199.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €214.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.