HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,670 Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,088,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNCH opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

