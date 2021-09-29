HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

