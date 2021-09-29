HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000.

Shares of IS stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

IS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

