Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $45.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX opened at $38.38 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

