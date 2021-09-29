Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.71. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

