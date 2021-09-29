DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

