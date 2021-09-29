Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $115,000 Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.