1,560 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $162,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,740.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,899,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

