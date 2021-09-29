21,000 Shares in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intellicheck as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Intellicheck stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $160.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.