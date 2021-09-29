HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,371 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

