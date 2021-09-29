Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon Sells 45,026 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $3,846,120.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arvinas stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.98.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 1,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
