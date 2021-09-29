Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon Sells 45,026 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $3,846,120.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arvinas stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 1,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

