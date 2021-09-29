Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.

MRNA stock opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

