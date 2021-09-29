Gareth Winter Acquires 186,241 Shares of Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) insider Gareth Winter acquired 186,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.29 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$798,973.89 ($570,695.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Arena REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

