Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,597 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Precigen were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 884,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,193,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,064,908.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,393 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

