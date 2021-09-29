Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verastem were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verastem by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $563.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.