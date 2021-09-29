VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VSE were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $606.49 million, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

