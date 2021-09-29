Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

