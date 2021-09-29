Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Oppenheimer worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 61.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $578.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

