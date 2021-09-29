Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 807 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of ESPR opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $356.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

